From FoxNews, catch a preview of Governor Noem on Fox Nation Outdoors doing what so many have the opportunity to enjoy in South Dakota – Pheasant Hunting!
“For us, hunting is a way of life,” Noem told Jones. “To be here with my kids and to enjoy it is something that I think my dad, my grandpa … would all appreciate, that some things change really fast in the world today, but some things never change and that’s what’s important.”
46 thoughts on “Governor Noem appears on upcoming episode of “Fox Nation Outdoors””
More, more, more. Let’s see more gun posing. Can’t get enough of that stuff.
You sure hate Noem. You need a little more tolerance in your life.
“hate”
Seriously?
Yes, hate, or despise. Every post you make is either bashing her or ridiculing her. Like I stated, be a little more tolerant.
Actually, I was quite proud of Kristi for a period last spring when she said that she would abide by the science and data in regards to Covid. Then she switched to “doing everything wrong” according to the experts. I became quite disappointed in her at that point and have said so.
I respect women. I admire strong women whether they hunt or not. Kristi just uses the gun shtick way too often for my taste.
You will see me disagreeing with her on those things when the subject is discussed here. I don’t much care if you agree.
Yeah, keep telling yourself that and you might start to believe it, but nobody else will.
Still sticking with the chicken little “she did everything wrong” line of BS even after you got schooled the other day…..pathetic little man aren’t you.
SHE said she “did everything wrong”. Kristi Noem said it.
Welcome to school.
Oh my……here is another classroom lesson for you; look up the word “sarcasm”. When she made that statement she was being …..sarcastic.
I think we need to send you back for remedial classes. But don’t fret, we all still think your special.
Nice try.
She did do everything wrong and was bragging about it.
Sarcasm? LOL
Less, less, less. Let’s hear less from elk as nothing seems to be satisfactory to him/her.
Noem seems so fake with all this posing and trying to present something she isn’t. Reminds me of Putin and all his pics.
You really don’t know her do you? She is an avid hunter and outdoorsmen . . . er, person.
“This is how we do social distancing in our state.”
“Less COVID, more hunting.”
Good idea! I like your post Get fresh air, sunshine and exercise.
Cuomo would be posing in a zoot suit with a tommy gun while perched on the running boards of a getaway car.
I see nothing wrong with having a governor who supports hunting and fishing and other good pursuits.
I hope you bag your limit, Governor Noem!
Fishing >>>> Hunting
Yes, I am willing to fight about this.
Everyone fighting with Elk led to this important issue being debated. I am disappointed.
*not being disappointed. So upset I can’t even type. I will catch walleye and scoff at you hunters freezing your butt off on haystacks and tree stands.
Who is that lady from South Dakota who is always posing with a gun? What? No, not that one.
Cheryl Ladd.
Either of them is pleasing to the eye!
Who’s the idiot who always posts nonsense?
That would be elk.
Elk, your derangement is now pathological.
First Noem is a hunter.
More importantly, our state has an entire industry called pheasant hunting in which mostly helps are smaller towns who need the help. The value of the advertising we get from her on Fox Outdoors is worth millions.
Your all thing Noem being bad makes you look really stupid. This is a time she deserves universal praise.
I haven’t cared for politicians doing what I call “hunting for votes” for many years. Brandishing guns in every photo shoot or ad for political gain. Tom Daschle did it back in his day. I didn’t like it at the time and said so. Kristi’s use of the tactic is non-stop and lame.
One or two events would be fine with me. And, like you said, may even be helpful. But this constant posing, shooting and showing off? That is closer to your definition of “derangement” than my dislike for it.
Tom Daschle never hunted for votes, he just posed as if he were hunting.
Troy writes: “Your all thing Noem being bad makes you look really stupid. This is a time she deserves universal praise.”
I will add “stupid” to the long list of junior high insults you throw at me. But you said she deserves “universal praise”? Well Troy, we don’t live in North Korea.
Ok. My comment was not intended to insult so I will make my comment more thoughtfully.
First, I didn’t call you stupid. I said your Noem Derangement being expressed at this time on this issue makes you look stupid as I explain below.
Second, this was not an event. It is a clip from a tv show watched by people interested in the outdoors across the nation.
If you don’t think promoting a major industry is a good thing and the small communities impacted, we disagree. If you think promoting a major industry is a bad thing and the communities impacted, I question either your values or intellect.
Feel better?
She is “promoting” herself.
You can get help for Noem derangement syndrome. A person not suffering from NDS who didn’t like her, agree with her, and believe her motives were nefarious would concede she is an effective promoter of this industry and appreciate she was “promoting herself” here.
Like all mental illness, one needs to want help and it appears you like wallowing in your derangement. Carry on.
I would like to think that you know the difference between disagreeing on a few things and “derangement syndrome”. I know you do, actually.
You think that saying such things is a substitute for real argument. You are wrong. Again.
You are correct Troy, but remember, someone suffering from NDS doesn’t recognize their own mental derangement.
If I had a dollar for every time you guys used the words “hate” or “derangement”, I could buy another rifle for my cabinet.
Why, I think you use those insults almost as often as Kristi hoists a gun for the cameras.
People wouldn’t be using those terms for you if it wasn’t so obvious.
Well, maybe it’s you. Perhaps you are suffering from Elk Derangement? Also known as ED.
Not really, just want you to be more tolerant of others. But most liberals are not tolerant of opposing viewpoints or of the people expressing those views.
I think maybe you just need a good Hug Elk. I have no clue who you are or your background and I don’t comment much but, I would say at a bare minimum you have an axe to grind with everything Noem does or doesn’t do. I mean dang buddy, even a broken clock is right twice a day but, in your world this woman is the 2nd coming of Hitler, Stalin, or Mao. So when folks say you have NDS I can understand where one would come to that conclusion, your obsessed boarding on delusional.
The fact this was a hunting show she was on and your pitching a fit that she is doing something she enjoys shows what a nitpicker you are. I would love to see you obsess with some of Biden’s past times he enjoys. Examples include sniffing kids hair and grouping woman and young girls. Too bad that is not an industry you can outwardly promote in a commercial as Biden could get rich/sarc
I recommend you take a vacation, drink a beer, get a nap in, or something buddy cause by all appearances you have way too much free to be concerned with the Governors leisure activities
The Governor’s need to shoot everything in front of the cameras is merely an irritation for me. Just more political showboating.
Her Covid policies, however? Now those are downright deadly. I know some of the casualties in her war on medical science. No, I do not respect her for that. I won’t pretend otherwise.
Just how deadly was covid everywhere? I know of a nursing home in SD that lost 28 residents, mostly due to covid in Oct/Nov 2020. terrible numbers, right? However, in the same time frame of 2019 (Oct/Nov) 27 residents had passed away. In my opinion, our reporting system is very flawed.
I concur. Hugs, vacations and beer. We agree on so much.
Or maybe because you are the social equivalent of a rectal abscess.
“Rectal abscess”? I am pretty sure you haven’t called me that before. I won’t even bother googling images of that. Jeesh.
If I start to call you names like that, then you can rightfully accuse me of being “deranged”.
She did campaign stops at Kone’s Korner.
Stopping there did more for them than it did for her.
She’s the real deal
Why do you use a small e on elk? Does that mean something, elk?
No meaning at all. But “LCJ” does seem like overcompensation.
It means law changing janitor, little e.
What have you done for the SD?
Your contributions to this website are amusing at best, but a tad tiresome.
Thank you Mr. Powers for letting me post, my comments, unlike South Duh-cola or Coward Allen Heidelnothingburger.