Governor Noem appears on upcoming episode of “Fox Nation Outdoors”

From FoxNews, catch a preview of Governor Noem on Fox Nation Outdoors doing what so many have the opportunity to enjoy in South Dakota – Pheasant Hunting!

“For us, hunting is a way of life,” Noem told Jones. “To be here with my kids and to enjoy it is something that I think my dad, my grandpa … would all appreciate, that some things change really fast in the world today, but some things never change and that’s what’s important.”