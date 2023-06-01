Governor Noem Appoints Chris Schilken as Commissioner of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Krisi Noem announced that Chris Schilken will be the new Commissioner of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED).

“Freedom-loving folks from all over the country are moving to South Dakota. It’s the job of my Office of Economic Development to keep our communities growing so that we are ready to welcome new South Dakotans, while continuing to care for our existing businesses,” said Governor Noem. “Chris understands this and will work to develop initiatives to create a South Dakota that we will be proud to pass on to the next generation. I am excited to work with him in this new role.”

Prior to being appointed Commissioner, Schilken served a dual role as GOED’s Deputy Commissioner and Director of Business Development. With a background and passion for economic development, he has overseen over 100 complex projects, valued at billions of dollars in capital investment for the state of South Dakota. Schilken’s actions aided in the addition of 7,000 jobs and 150 projects in the past five years, making him a key ambassador for promoting South Dakota.

“I want to thank Governor Noem for the opportunity to serve as Commissioner of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development,” said Chris Schilken. “The work that I have gotten to do with GOED over the last five years has been life-changing for myself and for people across the state. I am looking forward to leading this group and working closely with Governor Noem to continue building a stronger South Dakota.”

Schilken and his wife, Erika, live in Watertown, South Dakota with their four children.

Information on GOED can be found here. A photo of Schilken can be found here.