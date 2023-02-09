Governor Noem Appoints Steve Perkins to Board of Education Standards
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem announced that she will appoint Steven (Steve) Perkins to the South Dakota Board of Education Standards, effective immediately. He will take the seat previously occupied by Becky Guffin.
“Steve has grandkids of his own, and he realizes that their future is of the utmost importance,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “He will always put the future of our next generation first in his approach to the Board of Education Standards, and that is why he is a great pick for this role.”
Steve has spent years in business, including as the Principal of Perkins Consulting in Sioux Falls since 2006; the Secretary and Treasurer of New Horizon Farms in Pipestone, MN from 1997 to 2006; and the President and CEO of Ellison Meat Co. in Pipestone from 1997 to 2001. Prior to his career in business, Steve served as City Administrator for Red Wing, MN from 1992 to 1997; as the City Administrator for Luverne, MN from 1986 to 1992; and as mayor of Pipestone, MN from 1977-1986.
Steve previously taught real estate education classes and continuing education classes at Minnesota West Community and Technical College, Worthington Campus; Southwest Minnesota State University; and through Community Education at Luverne Public Schools. He was also involved in establishing a 3-way partnership between the City of Luverne, Sanford Health, and Minnesota West Community and Technical College to establish Associate of Arts degree programs for the career paths of radiologic technician, surgical technician, medical assistant, and lab technician.
“Our kids are our most precious asset, and our standards should set them up with the best possible opportunity for success,” said Steve Perkins. “We need to raise the bar for our children and work to ensure that every child has the opportunity to pursue their dreams.”
Steve’s past volunteer service includes serving as Chair of the Luverne Community Hospital Board and Sanford Hospital Luverne Community Advisory Board, as Director and Trustee Council Member of the Minnesota Hospital Association, and as Chair of the Committee on Governance for the American Hospital Association.
Steve received a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Business, and Political Science from Macalester College.
Steve has four adult stepchildren with his wife Marianne. Together they have eight grandchildren.
###
12 thoughts on “Governor Noem Appoints Steve Perkins to Board of Education Standards”
Good dude. Gave a great speech for Rhoden at convention.
Steve is a solid guy and will do well. We are lucky to have someone like Perkins to take on these roles.
Seems to me, he is basically a Minnesotan and just lately a South Dakotan. What does he know about our public schools in South Dakota??
He knows Hillsdale = Yes and that’s all that’s needed from him.
I’ve had the privilege of knowing Steve for years — he’s a strong Republican. His wisdom and conservative outlook will be a huge asset to that board!
Interesting…not even a teacher or school administrator can get this job.
In reading his bio, I had the same thought as the previous anonymous comment – where’s the educational experience? I’m afraid the choices are chosen on their ability to be manipulated.
Well it’s not manipulation when the person is hired because of the fact that they’ll say yes to whatever you want. We and the education system are being manipulated, yes, but the new hires are not.
Putting a political creature who’s qualification is that he has grandkids in place of an actual superintendent? I’m sure his love for family will help more than someone with a background in educational policy and practices. Seems about right for this admin.
Maybe all those policies ARE the problem
exactly. Too many professional educators think the purpose of education is to provide themselves with paychecks; to hell with the students.
I remember filling out an application to UPenn back in 1968. One of the questions I had to answer was “what do you think you can bring to the University of Pennsylvania?” Like seriously? What could I do for THEM? My answer was short: “$3000 a year.” (total cost at the time.) That attitude seems to be universal among educators now, and it’s ridiculous. The students (and in the case of minors, their parents) are the customers. They are paying for a product, and if they don’t like the product, they’ll go somewhere else.
This is a freaking joke.