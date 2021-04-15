Governor Noem posted this video late yesterday explaining her stance that illegal immigrants aren’t welcome in South Dakota.
“As Governor of South Dakota, I trusted President Trump when it came to immigration. He secured our border, fixed the refugee program and kept out bad actors.
President Biden has destroyed all of that progress. He has opened our border, released illegals throughout our country and illegals – including known terrorists – are pouring across our border.
For that reason – If you are trying to enter our country illegally, call me when you’re an American, because South Dakota will not be be taking in refugees from the Biden Administration.”
7 thoughts on “Governor Noem doubles down and tells illegal immigrants they aren’t welcome in South Dakota”
What a sweet Christian sentiment guvnah.
The alien who resides with you shall be to you as the citizen among you; you shall love the alien as yourself, for you were aliens in the land of Egypt: I am the Lord your God.
Leviticus 19:34
This same question has been asked elsewhere….So when are YOU going to open up your house to feed, cloth, shelter, and provide healthcare for illegals and how many are you going to welcome into YOUR house?
You know lead by example……or are you the typical sanctimonious liberal who expects others to do what is proclaimed correct while you sit on your ivory tower and pass judgement while doing nothing?
So the state is Kristi’s home, and the only thing that is “our” home is our place of dwelling? This autocratic dictator style of government is getting old. One day you people are not going to be able to do this, the government is intended to be made of “we the people”.
“A prayer out of a poor man’s mouth reacheth to the ears of God, and his judgment cometh speedily.” Ecclesiasticus 21:5
Its funny how leftists can quote the Bible when it suits them, but OMG if it don’t……….
You are so close to having an introspective epiphany, yet so far away at the same time.
Name one other country on earth where I can just decide to illegally enter, demand free services, expect amnesty, etc. Just one….I’m waiting.
Thete is a reason the dems are doing this and we all know what it is. And it is NOT compassion.