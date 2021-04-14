The gathering of meme-followers on facebook known as “Primary John Thune” took to the social media platform today claiming they’ve got “exciting news” and a “big announcement” next week in their struggle to not be compared to a bag of hammers…
This comes just a few hours after the group’s leader faced her latest challenge – the existential threat posed to their existence by my rundown of who is running in the next election.
While they haven’t done anything in response to that threat, between posts and comments in their group, their followers did post 9-10 memes they copied from other facebook pages.
Why do I have the feeling this group’s “big announcement” is going to be anything but?
6 thoughts on “Anti-Thune facebook group claims “big announcement” next week. I’ll believe it when I see it.”
My view is that women got Thune elected. I’m thinking that real patriotic American men will help us find someone who will stand strong in that hour of need, or perhaps be better at communicating his 4D chess game to ascend to the senate majority leadership .. after which he will do .. what exactly?
The election thing is enough in my view to look strongly to any other (even, maybe especially flawed) candidates who will stand-up to our establishment of political boosters, who are not providing the best of leadership if they are attacking what governor Noem has accomplished in the last 2 difficult years.
Thune seems like the anti-Noem .. like the reason why Senators make terrible presidents.
South Dakota Republican Party needs to be doing some soul searching, which means having serious conversations with Tara, Lora, and others, but at the same time making sure to resist the urge to replace Thune with a Trump-grift.
If not Thune who?
In my view, continuity in bad government is not a good outcome.
But if Thune is the best South Dakota has to offer, I have serious reservations for the future of our state.
They may have a different definition of BIG than the rest of us. 🙂
I guess Whalen’s announcement didn’t constitute “big” news.
Maybe they talked Liz May into it.
I check in there once in a while and am amazed at the abject lack of knowledge of the posters. It’s like their knowledge of politics and history started with the election of Trump. And what they know of that is so skewed by Qanon and Newsmax that they come across as nuts. They could be a valuable part of the party if they had some sense of how the basic functions of government work.
As proof of their ignorance, those chuckleheads thought they could storm the Capitol to overturn Trump’s defeat.