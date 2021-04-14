South Dakota Democrats still optimistic after 2020. What happened to happy and encouraged?

It must be pick on Randy Seiler day, as after I wrote on him earlier, I caught the bottom quote from the chairman of the South Dakota Democrat Party this afternoon.

First, remember back in September of 2020…..

“SDDP Chair Randy Seiler, who took over after party leadership resigned in October 2019, said he’s “happy and encouraged and optimistic” about the party’s current situation.”

– South Dakota Democrat Party Chair Randy Seiler (via Argus Leader, Sept 3, 2020)

Then reality came knocking…

“Republicans gained a total of five seats in the state Legislature all together: two seats in the senate, and three in the house. That means they’ll send 94 GOP lawmakers to Pierre come January.

In contrast, the Democrats will have just 11 members voting at the capitol during the next session, with eight members in the House and three in the senate.”

– South Dakota voters sending fewest Democrats to Pierre since Eisenhower presidency (via Argus Leader, Nov 6, 2020)

Now, we’re being told the following….

“Party chairman Randy Seiler said he is optimistic the Democrats can compete in numerous races.”

– South Dakota Democrat Party Chair Randy Seiler (via SD Standard Now, April 14, 2021)

While Chairman Seiler is still optimistic.. It doesn’t sound like he’s still happy and encouraged.

But, if that kind of optimism produces a loss of 5 legislative seats – I suspect Republicans will be all for it!