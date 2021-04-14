Democrat Party State Chair Randy Seiler defeated for Ft. Pierre City Council seat

Democrat Party State Chair Randy Seiler had a bad night last evening, as he was defeated for a Ft. Pierre City Council seat.

Seiler, who had served on the Council before was challenging Rick Cronin for the Ward III seat vacated by Mike Weisgram who is now in the State Legislature. According to reports, Seiler was defeated 70-67.

So.. the Democrat’s State Party Chairman, and was last a statewide candidate for Attorney General couldn’t win a City Council race among 150 people in his neighborhood?

(Maybe he should have attended a Republican campaign school?)