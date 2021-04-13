Thune: Biden Court-Packing Commission Lays the Foundation for Democrat Power-Grab
“Democrats want power. They want to be able to impose the policies they want, when they want them.”
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today discussed his disappointment in President Biden for establishing a court-packing commission to examine the far-left’s proposal to pack the Supreme Court with Democratic judges. Thune expressed that court-packing would undermine a fundamental part of our system of government and discussed that it is solely a power-grab attempt by Democrats.
2 thoughts on “Thune: Biden Court-Packing Commission Lays the Foundation for Democrat Power-Grab”
Democrats seeking to pack the Supreme Court you say? Ahh, well the Republicans already did that when the refused to even consider the Merrick Garland nomination under President Obama and then followed that up when ramrodding the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett thru.
Elections Matter. Win next time and you can go back to making (breaking) all the rules.