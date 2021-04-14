Kristi Noem: South Dakota won’t be taking any illegal immigrants. April 14, 2021 @SoDakCampaigns Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
26 thoughts on “Kristi Noem: South Dakota won’t be taking any illegal immigrants.”
Thank you for your leadership!
Good!!
Amen!!!!
AMEN X2!
Are these migrant CHILDREN that she is talking about? She tells them: “Call me when you’re an American”?
Here we go again….Elk and his crocodile tears. Don’t blame the governor, blame the parents of these children for sending them.
There is a crocodile here… and it isn’t me.
Elk, how many are you will to take into your home??
I would take a child into my home before I would insult them and throw them back in the desert to die. You?
Talk is cheap so put up or shut up!
OK, Biff Tannen.
You bet hypocrite.
Just one??
So she took illegal immigrants under President Trump, but now won’t under President Biden….
Political pandering again
Under Trump, she was willing to take “LEGAL” immigrants.
The border issues are very difficult. Especially when it comes to children. I certainly don’t have all of the answers. But we should never denigrate others like this.
Pro-life people respect other human beings. Period.
“Call me when you’re an American” will make a great 2024 bumper sticker. Mega MAGA.
A governor facing serious backlash for her recent actions finds a wedge issue that has minimal impact on South Dakota to stake a claim on. Smart, if not predictable.
she is such a good christian
For some perspective, Kristi will take all the Refugees you can send her though.
My friend Kevin Lynn replied to this on twit.
His take is that it’s a trap that forces politicians to accept amnesty.
Come back when you’re legal .. might be the wrong outcome.
If we send our military to do damage down South (justified in my view), then we could escort these poor people back and give them control of their countries?
This is not an easy problem to solve.
But what’s been happening on the Southern border for the last 22+ years is not the answer.
It is time for the nation to get more clarity about Central and South America.
TLDR; – we’re intentionally preoccupied with the middle East as trouble amasses at our Northern and Southern borders.
Hubbel/Dale 2022
I think Governor Noem loves it when people rush into weak arguments on this topic.
Cloward and Piven.
Boom.
The refugees are victims and soldiers.
Open the borders the problem becomes worse.
Tough love gives us the outcome we desire .. solving why they are leaving their home countries.
It’s an argument that wins itself.
Don’t give-up on the governor.
Send her a note with your thoughts respectfully.
Attach a picture of your family.
You’ll get farther .. with the governor’s office and probably in life.
Oh yeah .. and one more thing .. sign it with your name.
Should we also include a note about the evils of 5G, or is this one issue at a time?
What would Jesus do?
What would Brian Boitano do?