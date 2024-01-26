Governor Noem featured in GOP tweet; says she’ll ship razor wire to Texas if Biden stops Abbot January 26, 2024January 26, 2024 @SoDakCampaigns Republican Governors like @KristiNoem are lining up behind Gov. @GregAbbott_TX to stop the invasion at the southern border! https://t.co/n5Bgjfr0iI— GOP (@GOP) January 26, 2024 Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
7 thoughts on “Governor Noem featured in GOP tweet; says she’ll ship razor wire to Texas if Biden stops Abbot”
Well done Governor Noem!
Are you going to pay for that RD?
trump will make a fine president indeed…the jury last year concluded that trump had digitally penetrated Carroll in the department store…
How will I pay for what?
There are many ways to restrict illegal immigration. Most of which I am fine with. But half of those crossing the border are women and children.
Razor wire? I am pro-life. Some of you just claim to be.
You talk like they are forced to cross the wire. Illegal aliens have made many choices and spent significant money in process of getting to USA illegally. One choice would be not to jump on or crawl under razor wire.
Why not mines? Oops, I just gave Stephen Miller and Steve Bannon another idea.
