Guest Column: Promoting the Values of Work by Senate Majority Leader Casey Crabtree

Promoting the Values of Work

by Senate Majority Leader Casey Crabtree

MADISON–Greetings from the State Capitol and Week 3 of the State Legislature. This past week we were hard at work focused on health care, education, public safety and the economy.

On Monday, the Senate approved my plan to incentivize gas stations to offer consumers a choice to fuel up with E15. By encouraging gas stations to carry E15 at their pumps we can keep our homegrown fuels closer to home and closer to consumers which will increase profits for corn growers and reduce fuel costs for consumers. It now moves to the House where we have heard a lot of support in that chamber as well.

A highlight for me this week was moving SJR 501 out of committee and out of the full Senate with the only opposition coming from Democrats who want more people on welfare and fewer people on payrolls. This resolution will ask voters in the November General Election if the State’s Medicaid program should have the option to consider a work requirement to receive those benefits. We should not encourage able-bodied adults to live off of welfare programs. Instead, we should incentive work and encourage adding value back to the economy and community. I believe the Legislature agrees and so will the voters in November.

The Senate also passed SJR 502 which would give legislative approval for a future use water permit application by the Lewis and Clark Regional Water System. This project is critical to the sustainability and vitality of our region, especially here in Madison where construction is coming close to conclusion.

It was also an important week in the Capitol for two of South Dakota’s best institutions–Dakota State University and South Dakota State University. Both presented their annual budget requests to the Appropriations Committee that sets the state’s budget. DSU also earned an early victory with unanimous committee approval of its new Quantum Computing program.

Along with SDSU and DSU, visitors to Pierre included the credit union’s association including Dakotaland as well as veterans from the VFW and American Legion. Department Commander Courtney Steffen from Chester led the American Legion visit. Thanks for visiting your state Capitol!

Stay in touch in the weeks ahead as the Legislature works through the bill load and let me know if you’re visiting Pierre during the session.

