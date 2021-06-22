From Twitter:
Can you tell I’m a little excited I got to wave the green flag to start the races tonight? Thank you to everyone at @HusetsSD for inviting me! Great crowd for the @WorldofOutlaws pic.twitter.com/W8wsRoV550
— Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) June 22, 2021
3 thoughts on “Governor Noem helping to kick off World of Outlaws racing at Husets”
This administration has settled on being about clicks and freedom. 🇺🇸
Yeah, that freedom is overrated; let’s not worry about being free and become more about giving everything to everyone for free. I think the general population in China likes how that is going for them.
China. Yeah good comparison. Dug deep for that one. Under Biden we are sliding there aren’t we and thank god click bating Kristi is here to protect us. Next thing you know people will be storming the Capitol and bashing police officers with anything available in the name of socialism. Or we can’t have fireworks in the hills or buy Macy Gray albums.