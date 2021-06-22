Lora Hubbel admitting she voted Democrat in the last election, despite her claims of conservatism.

Had someone send me a screen shot this AM.

Apparently, 3-time.. 4-time… (I’ve lost track) multi-party candidate for Governor Lora Hubbel is playing true confessions over in the comment section of Democrat website Dakota Free Press, as she tells people who she supported for Governor in the last election after she broke the spine of her political party at the time, the Constitution Party:

So, in case you’re trying to keep track, Lora first ran in the Republican primary against Gov Daugaard. Then she was running for Lieutenant Governor against Republicans as an Independent. In the following election, she was running again as a Republican until she couldn’t/didn’t go out and get enough signatures, and then switched again to run for Governor under the Constitution Party – a group so radically conservative they call Republicans liberal. And after breaking the back of THAT party with intra-party fighting, Hubbel supported the candidate who once declared he “liked the policies of Bernie, but I’m going to be voting for HIllary.”

Of course Lora – who claims to be conservative, despite her now known voting bias – is declaring she’s going to be running for Governor again.

We’ll have to wait to see what she decides to believe in for the 2022 election.