

Governor Noem Names Robling Secretary of Game, Fish and Parks

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem announced that Kevin Robling will continue his service to South Dakota as Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks (GFP).

“Kevin has a great understanding of our natural resource and conservation priorities, “ said Governor Noem. “He has already done fantastic work to protect and promote South Dakota’s outdoor opportunities while balancing conservation efforts with landowners and outdoor enthusiasts. I’m pleased that he will continue to serve South Dakota as the permanent secretary of the department.”

Robling received his bachelor’s and master’s degree in wildlife and fisheries science from South Dakota State University. He began his career with the department in 2011 when he was hired as a resource biologist in Sioux Falls and was promoted to a big game biologist in 2012 out of Rapid City. In 2017, he transitioned into a leadership role working with the GFP Commission and the state Legislature to enhance recreational opportunities and simplify regulations that have significantly reduced barriers to outdoor participation. He began serving as the Interim Secretary of GFP in December 2020.

“I am extremely honored to serve as department secretary under Governor Noem,” said Secretary Robling, “Together, team GFP will strive each and every day to enhance South Dakota’s quality of life through our great outdoors. Providing excellent customer service, creating partnerships with landowners, focusing on habitat development, expanding public access opportunities, and operating one of the best state parks systems in the country are all top priorities for me and my team. I am excited to continue my passion of sustaining South Dakota’s strong outdoor heritage for current and future generations, and I am very grateful for this incredible opportunity.”

Robling and his wife, Holly, have three young children and reside east of Pierre. In their free time as a family they hunt, fish and camp frequently and also take care of their cow-calf herd.

