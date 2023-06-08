Governor Noem Now Accepting Applications for Fall Interns

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem is now accepting applications for the Governor’s Office Fall 2023 Internship Program.

Student interns will work with staff on various projects based on interests and strengths. Additional duties include aiding the governor’s general counsel, constituent services team, and communications team. Interns will help conduct policy research, prepare policy briefings, and staff events. The internship program provides students first-hand experience with the State government and the functions of the governor’s office.

College students who would like to be considered for an internship should submit a resume, cover letter, and letter of recommendation to [email protected]. Application should be submitted by Friday July 7, 2023.

##