From the Wall Street Journal, Governor Kristi Noem is openly questioning the leadership of the Republican National Committee as speculation continues that she might be interested in the job herself:
“Who loses this much and gets to keep their job?” Ms. Noem asked during an interview on the sidelines of the Republican Governors Association three-day meeting that started Monday. “We’ve got to evaluate the leadership of the Republican Party.”
and..
Asked whether she has spoken to Mr. Trump about the RNC job, she said, “He and I have not had that conversation. We should as a party have some self-evaluation on how we move forward.”
6 thoughts on “Governor Noem questions RNC Leadership with poorer than expected performance in midterm elections”
Many of us said that after the 2020 election!!
I agree with Gov. Noem’s RNC critique. New leadership would be healthy.
same question to ask mr. trump.
Is she going to talk to Trump about his losing the House, the Presidency, and the Senate? We somehow eked out a razor-thin House majority in spite of him, and now he wants to drag down the ticket again in 2024. Maybe that’s a hard conversation she needs to start with.
Maybe have a one-day primary instead of one or two states at a time so that everyone can vote on the same candidates instead of the left overs?
no good can come from supporting trump’s disembowelment of the gop, then laying the blame on the victims for poor bowel performance.