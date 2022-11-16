Candidate accused of rape appears in court, prosecutors claim Bud May declared “I’m 6-foot-8, it’s all consensual.”

Oh god. This does not sound good. The Rapid City Journal had a synopsis of the Bud May court appearance, and some of the statements offered by the prosecution are at least on the surface pretty shocking.

When asked if an alleged sexual interaction was consensual, a failed South Dakota House of Representatives Republican candidate said “I’m 6-foot-8, it’s all consensual,” according to the Pennington County State’s Attorneys Office on Tuesday morning.

and..

Referencing law enforcement reports, Magistrate Judge Scott Bogue said the woman was hiding behind a bar counter with dirt, blood and an abrasion on her face when law enforcement arrived. She said May raped her in multiple ways.

The woman told law enforcement the blood on her was May’s, who had been in an altercation before the alleged incident.