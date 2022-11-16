After Senator Thune won a historic 4th term, will Majority Leader be next?

John Thune is one of, if not the biggest dog on the porch in South Dakota politics. The question is whether he will have the opportunity to win the top spot in the US Senate during this next six years in office:

The Senator from South Dakota will now return to Washington for a historic fourth term, the second to do so since Karl Mundt in the 1960s. It’s a shift from this time a year ago when rumors were swirling about Thune considering whether he might not run again.

and..

Mike Card, a public policy emeritus professor at the University of South Dakota, said Thune’s been able to stay connected to the state. For McGovern and Daschle, Card said, both were accused of “losing touch” and were unseated in part because of those sentiments.

Schaff said Thune’s win was a “testament to his political skills and Thune has not done anything to run afoul with the State of South Dakota.”

Schaff noted Thune has not made serious enemies in the state and has almost “universal admiration” from the Republican party.