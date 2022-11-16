John Thune is one of, if not the biggest dog on the porch in South Dakota politics. The question is whether he will have the opportunity to win the top spot in the US Senate during this next six years in office:
The Senator from South Dakota will now return to Washington for a historic fourth term, the second to do so since Karl Mundt in the 1960s. It’s a shift from this time a year ago when rumors were swirling about Thune considering whether he might not run again.
and..
Mike Card, a public policy emeritus professor at the University of South Dakota, said Thune’s been able to stay connected to the state. For McGovern and Daschle, Card said, both were accused of “losing touch” and were unseated in part because of those sentiments.
Schaff said Thune’s win was a “testament to his political skills and Thune has not done anything to run afoul with the State of South Dakota.”
Schaff noted Thune has not made serious enemies in the state and has almost “universal admiration” from the Republican party.
Read the entire story in the Argus Leader.
John is a good guy, and we need more of those in politics. I certainly hope he has the opportunity to rise to Majority Leader.
4 thoughts on “After Senator Thune won a historic 4th term, will Majority Leader be next?”
What makes you think the Republicans will have a majority in the senate in the next six years? The party is imploding on a national level.
This is a very good and central point.
If the Republicans capture the Senate, because Thune didn’t take the shot when he had it (again, I was not at the table, so this is from my perspective in the cheap seats), it will be because globalists and deep statists have possessed the Republican Party again (uniparty).
Unfortunately, I do not support this because based on John Thune’s vote record, he is just not pro-America enough.
America is about transparent self governance.
It is my belief (admittedly not having been at the table) that John Thune’s inaction on election integrity have diminished our core value of self governance. Therefore, he is not America First.
Some people will cuss John out and send vulgar and distasteful comments into the ether. I understand and sympathize with these people and I have to be on guard to keep things honest, truthful, but also civil.
Donald Trump bravely took point against the darkest forces that have ever existed on Earth.
And he survived.
Trump did it to expose the truth about our system in hopes we can fix it. Can’t fix something you don’t know is broken. The system is broken for the vast majority of Americans.
In my view, like a naughty child at the grocery store that does not receive the spanking, John Thune did not step up and claim his true historical legacy and whip the deep state (or at least try!).
Those kinds of legacy defining opportunities are exceptionally rare.
George Washington.
Bill Buckner.
Lious Gonzales.
Ortege Jenkins (google “leap by the lake”).
“Nix to Sanders” in 1994.
John Thune had his moment .. his opportunity.
From my seat, he took the Buckner route.
Buckner still played pro ball.
He still got lots of money doing it (I presume).
And good for him, but I wouldn’t want him leading or coaching anything.
Bucker and Thune are not remembered for choking up and cracking hands to hit a World Series winning inside fast ball single against the game’s best closer in game 7 of the world series.
I feel bad for NY over that one like I have empathy for all those Olympic teams that squared-up against Jodan, Drexler, Magic, et al the first year we allowed our pros into the league. I would be Thune’s biggest cheerleader if he had even tried to swing the bat.
Trump played the game marvelously well (again, from my perspective), then dished the ball. All Thune and Pence had to do was make the layup.
Did they pull a Stevin “Hedake” Smith?
Or was it more like a Tin Cup?
Unlike the JFK assassination coroner’s report released by Trump which confirmed there were two bullets from two rifles (conspiracy), we may never know.
https://www.cbsnews.com/pictures/the-biggest-chokes-in-sports-history/4/
two things – thune’s value in the market remains undiminished, despite the fantasies of “real” republicans to the contrary. what thune should remember is that the guy he defeated to get this job was his party’s leader in what became his final term. in terms of national politics, south dakota politicians make great sacrificial lambs.
re: any mention of trump – here’s a message about the gop for trump supporters: you broke it you bought it.