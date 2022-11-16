2 thoughts on “SD Senate seating chart also sent out tonight.”

  2. Gotta sing it to the tune of “We Didn’t Start the Fire” by Billy Joel:

    Castleberry, Novstrup, Du-hamel, Mehlhaff, Michael Rohl, David Johnson, Kolbeck and Klumb.

    Schoen-fish, Zik-mund, Other Kolbeck, Schoenbeck, Dei-bert, Bo-lin, Wiik and Arch Beal.

    Pisch-ke, Ju-lie, Stalzer and Hoff-man, Tim Reed, Dean Wink, Ryan and Er-in.

    Liz Larson, Red Dawn Foster, Herman Otten, David Wheeler, Sydney D., Hunhoff (Jean), don’t forget Bryan B.

    Shawn Bordeaux, Nesiba, leading the Minority, Casey Crabtree, Michael D., head up the majority.

