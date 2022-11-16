South Dakota State Senate posts legislative committee assignments for next legislative session.

The South Dakota State Senate has posted committee assignments for the next legislative session, as selected by Senate President Pro Tempore Lee Schoenbeck. In case you were wondering..

Agriculture and Natural Resources

Al Novstrup 
Joshua Klumb 
Erin Tobin 
Jim Mehlhaff 
Liz Larson 
Randy Deibert (Vice Chair)
Herman Otten (Chair)

Appropriations

Dean Wink 
Jack Kolbeck 
John Wiik 
Jim Bolin
Ryan Maher 
David Johnson 
Red Dawn Foster 
Bryan J. Breitling (Vice Chair)
Jean Hunhoff (Chair)

Commerce and Energy

Steve Kolbeck 
Lee Schoenbeck 
Casey Crabtree 
Brent Hoffman 
Jim Stalzer 
Larry P. Zikmund 
Reynold F. Nesiba 
Arch Beal (Vice Chair)
David Wheeler (Chair)

Education

Tim Reed 
Sydney Davis 
Tom Pischke 
Jessica Castleberry 
Shawn Bordeaux 
Steve Kolbeck (Vice Chair)
Kyle Schoenfish (Chair)

GOAC

Tim Reed 
Jean Hunhoff
Reynold F. Nesiba 
David Wheeler (Vice Chair)
Dean Wink (Chair)

Health and Human Services

Michael H. Rohl 
Tim Reed 
Julie Frye-Mueller 
Michael Diedrich 
Shawn Bordeaux 
Sydney Davis (Vice Chair)
Erin Tobin (Chair)

Judiciary

Michael H. Rohl 
Brent Hoffman 
David Wheeler
Jim Mehlhaff 
Michael Diedrich 
Jim Stalzer (Vice Chair)
Helene Duhamel (Chair)

Legislative Procedure

Jack Kolbeck 
David Wheeler 
Ryan Maher 
Helene Duhamel 
Reynold F. Nesiba 
Casey Crabtree (Vice Chair)
Lee Schoenbeck (Chair)

Local Government

Steve Kolbeck 
Tom Pischke 
Julie Frye-Mueller 
Randy Deibert 
Liz Larson
Jim Mehlhaff (Vice Chair)
Tim Reed (Chair)

Military and Veterans Affairs

Brent Hoffman 
Jim Stalzer 
Jack Kolbeck 
Larry P. Zikmund (Vice Chair)
David Johnson (Chair)

Retirement Laws

Larry P. Zikmund 
Randy Deibert 
Reynold F. Nesiba 
Jim Mehlhaff (Vice Chair)
Jim Bolin (Chair)

Rules Review

Jean Hunhoff 
Jim Mehlhaff 
Red Dawn Foster 

State Affairs

Michael H. Rohl 
Lee Schoenbeck 
Sydney Davis 
Erin Tobin 
David Wheeler 
Helene Duhamel 
Reynold F. Nesiba 
Michael Diedrich (Vice Chair)
Casey Crabtree (Chair)

Taxation

Al Novstrup 
Herman Otten 
Kyle Schoenfish 
Joshua Klumb 
Shawn Bordeaux 
Brent Hoffman (Vice Chair)
Jim Stalzer (Chair)

Transportation

Randy Deibert 
Kyle Schoenfish 
Arch Beal 
Larry P. Zikmund 
Liz Larson 
Jessica Castleberry (Vice Chair)
Joshua Klumb (Chair)

State-Tribal Relations

Kyle Schoenfish
Tom Pischke
Shawn Bordeaux
Red Dawn Foster
Michael H. Rohl (Senate co-chair)

One thought on “South Dakota State Senate posts legislative committee assignments for next legislative session.”

  1. The senator that openly and continually violates SD law in her day job by using public resources to influence ballot initiatives is chairing Judiciary? That’s cute.

    Reply

