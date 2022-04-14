Today, the House of Representatives did the right thing for the people of South Dakota and for Joe Boever’s family.
— Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) April 12, 2022
4 thoughts on “Governor Noem responds to impeachment vote”
It’s a sad day for SD.
The only thing sad is that Jason still hasn’t resigned.
It is a good day for justice!
It’s pretty ridiculous that she’s injected herself into the process like this. What’s her angle?