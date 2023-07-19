Governor Noem tweet on Jason Aldean makes Fox News

One of Governor Kristi Noem’s latest tweets has gotten national attention, as she references an anti-crime song making waves across America by country music artist Jason Aldean:

My thoughts on “Try that in a Small Town”…. @Jason_Aldean pic.twitter.com/umJ8qFvy2o — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) July 19, 2023

Fox News picked up the story today via their website:

South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem joined a wave of conservatives on social media defending country music star Jason Aldean from backlash over his new music video blasting Black Lives Matter rioters and daring them to “try that in a small town.” “I am shocked by what I’m seeing in this country with people attempting to cancel this song and cancel Jason and his beliefs,” Noem posted in a video on Twitter Wednesday. “Him and Brittany are outspoken about their love for law and order and for their love of this country and I’m just grateful for them.” Noem’s video comes in response to a music video for Aldean’s song “Try That in a Small Town” that has lyrics warning violent criminals, as well as those who disrespect law enforcement and the American flag, to “try that in a small town.”

