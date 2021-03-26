The Governor is offering some suggestions to legislators in advance of Monday’s return of legislators for Veto day advocating for a legislative fix for the mess that was the medical marijuana initiated measure:
Letter to Legislators on Medical Marijuana by Pat Powers on Scribd
As detailed in the letter, the Governor has offered the following as draft legislation:
Draft Legislation for Medical Marijuana by Pat Powers on Scribd
What are your thoughts? Will legislators fix this on Monday, or are we going to a special session?
One thought on “Governor releases letter on Medical Marijuana changes prior to final legislative day”
Special session….
Everyone is tired of Noem in the Legislature…they need a break from her…House is mad over transgender bill; Senate is mad over marijuana bill….