

Governor Noem Signs Pro-Life Bills into Law

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Noem has signed four pro-life bills into law, includingHB 1110, which bans abortions based on a diagnosis of Down syndrome.

“The Declaration of Independence summarizes what we all know in our hearts to be true: God created each of us and endowed all of us with the right to life. This is true for everyone, including those with an extra chromosome,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “I look forward to the day when the Supreme Court recognizes that all preborn children inherently possess this right to life, too. Until that time comes, I am pleased to sign a ban on the abortion of a preborn child, just because that child is diagnosed with Down syndrome, as well as several other important pro-life bills.”

The three other pro-life bills include:

SB 183 declares certain contract provisions regarding abortion as unenforceable.

HB 1114 provides a definition of abortion.

HB 1130 establishes requirements for the presentation of a written statement regarding the discontinuance of a drug-induced abortion.

Previously this session, Governor Noem signed HB 1051, which maintains the life of any child born alive.

Governor Noem has signed 231 bills into law this legislative session.

