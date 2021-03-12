Gov’s Senior Advisor & Policy Director Maggie Seidel departing

In a email sent to members of the media this afternoon,￼ Maggie Seidel, Senior Advisor & Policy Director for Governor Kristi Noem Is announcing her departure from the Governor’s staff.￼￼

Folks – It has been an incredible blessing to work with each of you over the last year and half. Despite the intense challenges that 2020 and 2021 brought, it is safe to say that I’ve enjoyed each and every moment of it. And I certainly have never had the privilege of working for such a tremendous leader like Governor Noem.

It is because of our team’s success that another incredible opportunity has presented itself, and I have accepted it.

My young family is incredibly grateful for the opportunity that was afforded us by Governor Noem, and we will forever be indebted to her for it.

Stay well,

Maggie

Maggie Seidel

Senior Advisor & Policy Director

Office of Governor Kristi Noem