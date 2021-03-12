Gov’s Senior Advisor & Policy Director Maggie Seidel departing

In a email sent to members of the media this afternoon,￼ Maggie Seidel, Senior Advisor & Policy Director for Governor Kristi Noem Is announcing her departure from the Governor’s staff.￼￼
Folks – It has been an incredible blessing to work with each of you over the last year and half. Despite the intense challenges that 2020 and 2021 brought, it is safe to say that I’ve enjoyed each and every moment of it. And I certainly have never had the privilege of working for such a tremendous leader like Governor Noem.
It is because of our team’s success that another incredible opportunity has presented itself, and I have accepted it.
My young family is incredibly grateful for the opportunity that was afforded us by Governor Noem, and we will forever be indebted to her for it.
Congratulations to Maggie on her new opportunity, and we sincerely wish her well.
Anyone know where she is going?
Best to her and her family regardless!
Shocked!
Maggie is one of those people you meet who either connects or disconnects with you. I appreciate power women. We visited a few times on important issues and I appreciated her professionalism remembering well when she walked by me late in session and gave a friendly smack on my shoulder while walking by. We connected and I will remember Maggie well.
Will the next advisor be someone with a SD background or will NOem continue to seek Washington advice.
God speed, Maggie.
Thank you so very much for all your hard work and dedication to South Dakota. Your proponent testimony on SB 177 was powerful and will not be forgotten.