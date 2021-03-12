SDDP Chair Randy Seiler openly states that he’s making judicial recommendations based on “how engaged candidates have been with the Democratic Party”

If Governor Kristi Noem came out and said she was going to make an appointment to the circuit court or the state supreme court based in part on how loyal someone was to or active in the Republican Party, I can’t imagine the outrage that we’d be hearing on the 6pm news. But South Dakota Democrat Party Chairman Randy Seiler did just that, as he said that what he’s doing when it comes to any federal appointments that may be coming down on the Federal Judiciary:

Seiler said he and the party discussed potential recommendations with former South Dakota members of Congress, current state Democratic leaders and federal judges. “The political aspects of this matter” in addition to how qualified and experienced they are for the job, Seiler said. He said he considered how engaged candidates have been with the Democratic Party and if they’ve ran for office.

Read that here.