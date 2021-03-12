SDDP Chair Randy Seiler openly states that he’s making judicial recommendations based on “how engaged candidates have been with the Democratic Party”

If Governor Kristi Noem came out and said she was going to make an appointment to the circuit court or the state supreme court based in part on how loyal someone was to or active in the Republican Party, I can’t imagine the outrage that we’d be hearing on the 6pm news. But South Dakota Democrat Party Chairman Randy Seiler did just that, as he said that what he’s doing when it comes to any federal appointments that may be coming down on the Federal Judiciary:
Seiler said he and the party discussed potential recommendations with former South Dakota members of Congress, current state Democratic leaders and federal judges.
“The political aspects of this matter” in addition to how qualified and experienced they are for the job, Seiler said. He said he considered how engaged candidates have been with the Democratic Party and if they’ve ran for office.
God forbid they recommend candidates who are knowledgeable and experienced – period, for these appointed/annointed positions. I know these all are political positions, but come on. You can at least fake that you’re trying to do your due diligence in selecting proper candidates. But hey, the SDDP seems to have little to hang their hat on as of late and this will make them feel as if they have “won” something.
Too bad the SDDP doesn’t focus its efforts on the real work needed within the party, which is working on basic, candidate-building at the local and county levels which will eventually lead to them at least getting a few more butts in the seats at the capitol as well as viable candidates for constitutional offices. But alas, the SDDP doesn’t see the forest for the trees, satisfying itself with only a slurp of a few little drops of nectar given to them by the Democratic National Party and the Biden administration. Another very sad chapter in the story of the slow decline of the South Dakota Democrat Party. Bottom line, just another fine example of how the SDDP continues to make it way too easy for the SDGOP to dominate in 95% of the races throughout the state.
By how engaged they have been with the Democrat party Dandy Randy means how much they are willing to make law instead of simply interpret it based upon the laws of the state and the Constitution of the country-despicable, but that is what you get with pretty much any Demo these days.