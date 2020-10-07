Great Job South Dakota – from @realDonaldTrump October 7, 2020 @SoDakCampaigns Watch clip. Great job South Dakota! https://t.co/eBKiyklcsL — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020 Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
One thought on “Great Job South Dakota – from @realDonaldTrump”
I believe we can help Governor Noem be the best she can be by sharing our ideas, opinions, and visions.