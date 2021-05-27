Growing number of Democrats believe Woke candidates are bad for the Democrat Party

Interesting story on FOX News, where it sounds as if Democrat strategists and poll watchers are convinced more and more that people are fatigued with woke culture, and it may become a great hammer for Republicans to use against Democrats:

“Wokeness is kryptonite for Democrats,” Haidt wrote. “Most people hate it, other than the progressive activists. If you just look at Americans’ policy preferences, Dems should be winning big majorities. But we have strong negative partisanship, and when people are faced with a party that seems to want to defund the police and rename schools, rather than open them, all while crime is rising and kids’ welfare is falling, the left flank of the party is just so easy for Republicans to run against.” That belief is shared by Democratic strategist James Carville, who made perhaps an even bolder statement on how cancel culture will impact the party last month. “Wokeness is a problem and everyone knows it,” he said. “It’s hard to talk to anybody today — and I talk to lots of people in the Democratic Party — who doesn’t say this. But they don’t want to say it out loud.”

Read the entire story here.

We get plently of wokism in South Dakota, with our elected democrats with examples such as Sioux Falls City Councilor Patrick Starr deriding Mt. Rushmore as “vandalism,” and State Representative Erin Healy dismissing the country’s founders on the monument as merely “slave holders.”

If we’re to take anything away from the story, it’s looking more and more like wokeness could cause Democrats an electoral headache in the next election as voters rebel against the self-righteous.