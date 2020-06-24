Liberal SF City Councilor Starr endorsing view on facebook that Mt. Rushmore is vandalism

It’s a good thing Governor Kristi Noem is ready to defend Mt. Rushmore. Because one of the state’s more liberal politicians is claiming that the carving of the mountain were “vandals erasing history.”

Sioux Falls City Council Member Pat Starr, the same liberal politician who engaged in victim blaming in 2018 because he didn’t like it when crime victims were gun owners, has taken to Facebook this afternoon and is publicizing a meme attacking the presidents on Mt. Rushmore as slave owners and racists by today’s standards and claiming that the mountain was carved by white men who were “vandals erasing history.”

I’m guessing he didn’t put in for the lottery to join President Trump to see the fireworks next weekend.