Guest Column: A Conversation about Nuclear Energy by Sen. Brent “B.R.” Hoffman

A Conversation about Nuclear Energy

by Sen. Brent “B.R.” Hoffman

Electricity seems to touch nearly every aspect of modern society. It cools and heats our food, makes our favorite television shows possible and powers every light switch we touch. It drives a dizzying array of computer systems, smart phones, power tools and new cars. If you’ve every experienced a prolonged blackout, you understand just how reliant we are upon electrical power.

It is what separates us from our ancestors, and so we should be very careful to never take it for granted, especially with population growing and energy demands increasing. Resources are limited, and our nation is moving away from coal-fired power plants and towards renewable, low-carbon energy sources.

With that in mind, perhaps the timing is right to have a conversation about nuclear energy. Nuclear power has a number of advantages over both traditional and renewable energy sources, and I offer three for your consideration.

First, nuclear power plants are clean and carbon-free, utilizing the fission process to produce steam, which drives turbines to produce electricity. Worldwide, nuclear energy is second only to hydropower in the production of low-carbon electricity.

Second, nuclear energy has a higher capacity than any other form of energy and can operate 24/7. One uranium pellet (about the size of a vitamin tablet) has the fissionable energy potential of more than a ton of coal. Nuclear power plants currently operate nationwide and provide about 20% of our electricity.

Third, and last, nuclear energy is a national economic driver, contributing over $2.0B in state-level taxes and employing nearly 100K individuals at the highest average wages of any energy source.

Certainly there are other factors to consider, both pro and con. Our great state currently draws energy from two nuclear reactors in Minnesota that are nearing the end of their life cycle. Three other plants providing power are coal-fired. Neighboring states such as Nebraska and Wyoming are considering nuclear energy options, including designs for smaller, advanced nuclear reactors.

Given these considerations, this past week, my colleagues and I in the State Senate introduced a resolution to form an interim legislative committee “to examine the potential use of nuclear energy in South Dakota.” If the committee goes forward, with the support of the State House, I’m hopeful it can lead to a productive study, which may include draft legislation, policy recommendations, expert testimony and feedback from citizens.

Bear in mind this proposed committee is merely a first step to plan for the future. It doesn’t propose applying for a permit, appropriating funds or breaking ground on a nuclear power plant. It merely begins a conversation…with legislators, utility partners, policy experts, and most important, the citizens we represent and serve.

I believe it’s time to have a conversation about nuclear energy in South Dakota, and I hope you’ll be a part of it.

—

The author served a career in the military, surviving the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon. He’s a published author, occasional newspaper columnist and currently serves as a state senator for District 9, which includes western Sioux Falls, Hartford and Wall Lake.