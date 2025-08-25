Guest Column: The Building of America’s Golden Age Can Start in South Dakota by State Representative Kent Roe

Rep. Kent Roe represents District 4 in the South Dakota House of Representatives.

The Building of America’s Golden Age Can Start in South Dakota

By Rep. Kent Roe, District 4

When President Trump talks about Making America Great Again, he’s calling for the ushering in of a golden age, one built on restoring law and order, American energy dominance, and the security of knowing our kids will inherit a stronger nation. To get there, we must produce affordable, reliable energy, making America not just independent, but unstoppable. And we must build the technology infrastructure of tomorrow here at home, not in China.

South Dakotans have the resolve to answer that call. From renewable fuels to natural gas, coal, and hydro, our state can punch above her weight and help power the nation. Energy development means reliable electricity, economic growth and diversification, and property tax relief. It’s how we keep America strong and South Dakota families secure.

But energy production alone isn’t enough. AI is fast becoming a driving force and will undoubtedly help shape America’s future. America needs AI infrastructure powered by American energy. If China controls AI, they will control the weapons of the future, the global economy, and the very flow of information. That is a direct threat to our national security and our freedoms.

This is where South Dakota can lead. We can meet the growing energy demand while providing a skilled workforce trained at Dakota State University and our technical colleges. AI infrastructure projects mean good-paying careers, new tax revenue for schools, roads, public safety, and property tax relief. Most importantly, they give our kids the chance to build their futures here at home instead of leaving for the big cities.

South Dakotans have always been builders of families, communities, farms, ranches, businesses, and even Mount Rushmore, the Shrine of Democracy itself. Now we can help build America’s golden age, combining energy dominance and technological leadership.

I’m proud to stand with President Trump in this fight. I invite every South Dakotan to stand with us, to work, to build, to power, and to grow.

South Dakota is a great state. Let’s help President Trump Make America Great Again.