Release: NFIB Releases New Ads Thanking Senate Majority Leader John Thune for Making the 20% Small Business Tax Deduction Permanent

NFIB Releases New Ads Thanking Senate Majority Leader John Thune for Making the 20% Small Business Tax Deduction Permanent

New Radio and Digital Ads Start This Week in South Dakota Thanking Majority Leader Thune for Stopping Massive Tax Hike on Small Business Owners

PIERRE, S.D. (Aug. 25, 2025) – The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), the nation’s leading small business advocacy organization, today released new radio, billboard, and digital advertisements thanking Senate Majority Leader John Thune for taking action to make the 20% Small Business Tax Deduction permanent.

The multi-platform campaign, which represents a continuation of NFIB’s multi-year advocacy effort in support of the Small Business Deduction, is running statewide. The ads thank Leader Thune for voting to make the deduction permanent and for stopping a massive tax hike on small business owners.

You can listen to the radio ad and view the digital ad here, and view the billboard ad here.

“Making the 20% Small Business Tax Deduction permanent is a big win for Main Street,” said NFIB South Dakota State Director Jason Glodt. “By voting to protect this tax relief, Leader John Thune has given small business owners in South Dakota the certainty they need to grow their operations, continue creating jobs, and give back to their communities. NFIB appreciates his leadership in standing up for small businesses in our state.”

The 20% Small Business Tax Deduction, first passed as part of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, allows small business owners to deduct up to 20% of their qualified business income. This critical provision helps level the playing field between small firms and large corporations.

