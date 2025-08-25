House Majority Leader Odenbach continues anti-growth rampage; now planning to ban new water wells out west

SD News Watch has a story they’ve posted today with House Majority Leader Scott Odenbach declaring that he has a mind to ban anyone being able to drill a water well west river in his march to ban things like development and progress. And he’s declaring war or economic development organizations like Elevate Rapid City/

Rep. Scott Odenbach, a Republican from Spearfish who is majority leader in the House of Representatives, said he began to think about water conservation in western South Dakota after seeing a U.S. Geological Survey study released in late July. and.. Odenbach added that he is concerned that some individuals and entities in the Black Hills, such as the development agency Elevate Rapid City, are promoting “growth for the sake of growth” that could negatively affect the existing high quality of life in the Black Hills. and.. Johnson said enacting legislative barriers to growth could backfire by creating “artificial markets” that interfere with the free market and unwittingly block the arrival of people who aren’t already wealthy. That, he said, can drive up the cost of housing and necessary goods and services and make it harder for locals to remain. “It’s easy to pick on a group like Elevate because we try to work toward wealth and prosperity, not unfettered growth,” Johnson said. “We try to allow kids to stay here, for the next generation of kids to have jobs.” Johnson said Odenbach is taking an “anti-growth” stance that will prevent the Black Hills and its current and future residents from reaching their highest potential. “The problem with folks like Odenbach is they’ve got their piece of the pie, right? They’ve got the Black Hills that they want and they don’t want your kids or your kids’ kids to have a piece of that,” Johnson said.

Read the entire story here.

As the House Majority Leader is doing everything he can to stop economic development out west, I have to go remind myself about those things the Republican Party’s platform says about development..

2.1. Economic Growth – We support the creation of new jobs, economic development, and job training which will encourage our youth and adults to stay in the great State of South Dakota.

2.3 Infrastructure – We support the development of modern infrastructure to foster economic growth.

2.4 Government Intrusion – We believe economic activity thrives in an environment of limited government intrusion and can be stifled by government overreach and excessive taxation and overregulation.

If Scott is so concerned about water availability, he should lead by working with others. State Senator Helene Duhamel has long been a champion of building in the infrastructure to make sure we don’t have water shortages. Yet, I don’t hear anything from him about supporting that effort which he actually voted for.

Instead, from Scott, we get BANANA talk – Build Absolutely Nothing Anywhere Near Anything.

Either we want places where we can live, grow, and have our families decide to return to because we have a quality of life and jobs. Or we are just going to be a bunch of old farts who die alone, lamenting that we wish our kids could have lived here after we made it impossible for them to do so.