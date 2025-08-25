Looks like State Rep. Bobbi Andera jumped ship from 2% Hansen campaign to 4% Doeden campaign

The campaign’s supporters are looking kind of fluid lately as the bottom tier candidates are racing to the bottom. And some of the passengers on their respective buses are jumping off while they can.

In fact, just this weekend, it looks like there’s another case of legislators switching teams in the gubernatorial contest.

First, as you recall, State Senator Carl Perry put his finger in the air, and went flip-flopping over from the Doeden campaign over to the Hansen Campaign. Now in the latest, in the past few days it appears that Sioux Falls State Representative Bobbi Andera who had been on the Jon Hansen bandwagon..

..must have gotten sick of listening to Hansen playing his guitar, and gotten her check … err.. sold her soul … ahem.. changed her mind and has abandoned the Hansen for Governor campaign for the Doeden for Governor campaign:

Will Hansen continue to shed major supporters as the pizza ranch fundraisers go bust? Will people jump ship from Doeden as he falls apart under media questioning and is compared to Joe Biden?

Stay tuned as the decks continue to shuffle.