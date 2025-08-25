The campaign’s supporters are looking kind of fluid lately as the bottom tier candidates are racing to the bottom. And some of the passengers on their respective buses are jumping off while they can.
In fact, just this weekend, it looks like there’s another case of legislators switching teams in the gubernatorial contest.
First, as you recall, State Senator Carl Perry put his finger in the air, and went flip-flopping over from the Doeden campaign over to the Hansen Campaign. Now in the latest, in the past few days it appears that Sioux Falls State Representative Bobbi Andera who had been on the Jon Hansen bandwagon..
..must have gotten sick of listening to Hansen playing his guitar, and
gotten her check… err.. sold her soul… ahem.. changed her mind and has abandoned the Hansen for Governor campaign for the Doeden for Governor campaign:
Will Hansen continue to shed major supporters as the pizza ranch fundraisers go bust? Will people jump ship from Doeden as he falls apart under media questioning and is compared to Joe Biden?
Stay tuned as the decks continue to shuffle.
8 thoughts on “Looks like State Rep. Bobbi Andera jumped ship from 2% Hansen campaign to 4% Doeden campaign”
Great graphics!
The Theocrat and the Fascist.
Both fighting for the same group of ultra conservative voters. That should really scare normal people/republicans.
Everything about this comment is spot on. The graphics made my day too.
I don’t consider them actual conservatives, at all.
They’re nothing but authoritarians.
Hansen/Lemmings campaign song: Another one bites the dust
in listening to all the members of the Republican majority members (Hansen, Carl, Taffy), it’s amazing that all their ideas involve taxes. Sometimes they are replacing old taxes with new taxes or just coming up with new taxes altogether. I thought the Dem party was the party that loved taxes, not republicans?
Can Hansen really be considered “grassroots” if you are being term limited out of the SD House of Representatives after serving 10 years and not doing anything to affect any real change in property tax reduction? He is literally the establishment. I also find it completely comical that the Hansen/Odenbach camps are throwing shade at Toby for flubbing up his lines yet a post on Karla Lemms Facebook page after Dakota Fest is literally her reading from a teleprompter into her phone. Both of these candidates (Hansen/Doeden) are proving they do not care at all about the greater good of ALL South Dakotans, only their individual agendas. It’s fun to watch but I pray for our state if either is elected.
Even funnier than the Lems reading from a teleprompter into a selfie video is the fact that they are using it as online advertising. Saw it on Instagram last night.
Any bets Hot Carl has at least one or two more endorsement switches before this is all over?
The Doeden Scowl with Slogans and No Substance tour bus is starting to have major mechanical issues being broken down on the side of the road with calls for roadside assistance.
Voters are realizing he is making these grand claims yet avoids any details or switches the subject when challenged. Complaints include Toby Doeden is appearing inauthentic not being his real obnoxious vile self but is a monotone heavily coached robot. Then his past comes up with jacking up rents, questions about COVID-19 money which Toby benefitted from go unanswered and that he is the most unliked person in Aberdeen.