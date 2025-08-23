Rep. Brandei Schaefbauer: aspiring comedy writer or just kind of gullible?

State Representative Brandei Schaefbauer is writing unintentional comedy tonight as she takes to Facebook’s comment sections to defend the honor of the former newscaster who many consider lacking in that category, Shad Olson:

Brandei Schaefbauer: You have no idea the kinds of personal hits (Shad Olson) has taken…

How many hits does Rep. Brandei think Shad has taken? I would wager it’s not as many hits as his former girlfriend told law enforcement she received at his hands:

Unfortunately, you have to ask if it an unintentionally ironic choice of words, or if the District 3 Representative is just that gullible?