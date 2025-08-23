State Representative Brandei Schaefbauer is writing unintentional comedy tonight as she takes to Facebook’s comment sections to defend the honor of the former newscaster who many consider lacking in that category, Shad Olson:
Brandei Schaefbauer: You have no idea the kinds of personal hits (Shad Olson) has taken…
How many hits does Rep. Brandei think Shad has taken? I would wager it’s not as many hits as his former girlfriend told law enforcement she received at his hands:
Unfortunately, you have to ask if it an unintentionally ironic choice of words, or if the District 3 Representative is just that gullible?
3 thoughts on “Rep. Brandei Schaefbauer: aspiring comedy writer or just kind of gullible?”
Who’s running against BranDEI? Please tell me so I can offer support. BranDEI has got to go!
She is devoted to her men of questionable character.😆
Brandei Schaefbauer literally comes across as Gladys Kravitz from the TV series Bewitched. Except in this case Gladys aka Brandei is a legislator and a horrible one at that. A few of us watched that podcast interview which was a painful experience. She is indeed gullible. narrowly focused and destructive policy wise costing their district and our state fiscally and in opportunities. How did this woman get elected?
Is Gladys .. Brandei supporting this Shad character? He appears to be living high off the hog.
Chronicles of a Nosey Neighbor: Mrs. Kravitz’ Funniest Moments | Bewitched https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ojc7ioTZJ2g