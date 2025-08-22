“Recycling misinformation does not make it true.” SOS Monae Johnson pushes back on goofy claims from Rep. Heather Baxter

Secretary of State Monae Johnson is currently in a war of words with State Representative Heather Baxter who is fronting for the election conspiracy goofballs.. (a.k.a. SD Canvassing) who is demanding a redo of elections because they think election equipment might have bluetooth:

Start about 35 seconds in..

“South Dakota Secretary of State Monae Johnson is pushing back on one lawmaker’s complaints about South Dakota’s elections. Johnson saying that “Recycling misinformation does not make it true.” and assuring voters that South Dakota’s elections are safe, secure, and transparent.”

and..

“Baxter is now urging a full review of elections held since 2020, and is advocating for what she believes to be compliant systems..OR a return to hand-counting.”

You can view KOTA TV here.