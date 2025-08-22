If you aren’t smart enough to secure a tent in SD, how will Team Doeden figure out how to secure votes?

Looks like Team Doeden is tipped over and retaining water in Mitchell at the Corn Palace Festival after setting up their tent without any weights to secure it and walking away overnight.
If Team Doeden isn’t smart enough to know you’re going to have to secure your tent in SD, I have my doubts that they can figure out how to secure votes.
I’m more concerned about the damage Toby will do to SD if he is elected than the damage done to his tents, although I fo find that funny.
As a Younger Republican here in SD I cant image myself voting for Hansen or Doeden. They will hurt the state so much for my generation. They dont understand the fact that their policies won’t effect them but will effect us!!
I am really hoping Dusty Johnson wins. As a young person here in SD I see a bright future with Dusty as Governor!! My generation is counting on it!!
Spot on about dusty being good for the younger generation. Look at the anti everything groups in district 23 as well as district 3. The majority are 65 years old or older. They are only thinking of the short game and what’s best for them. Not being a jerk but their time to try and affect policy was 15 years ago. It’s super shortsighted as they won’t be around to see the damage they are causing. Nor do they care.
D23 resident here. It has been extremely sad to see how far our legislators and a small yet very boisterous group of residents have gone to stop any kind of development. Wind, solar, pipelines, data centers, all of it. In the last year, our state has been set back a decade. They lied about SB201 saying it would pave the way for eminent domain just to get it overturned. They have spearheaded legislation making it illegal for a carbon pipeline to use eminent domain. Any attorney worth their salt will tell you that when this legislation is challenged, it will be found to violate the dormant commerce clause as well as the 14th Amendment. Those legal fees will cost the state millions of dollars. This is the same group of residents who, in McPherson County, are still pushing to hand count elections after they botched the first post-election audit. They don’t see, or care, about the damage they have and are still causing. They have a grandiose belief of self-righteousness with a Sherman’s march to the sea attitude. Burn it all down and call it a success. We need change. And Dusty is the only candidate offering that.
Toby Doeden is a rabid anti-vaxxer so it is not surprising their campaign just posted an endorsement by another anti-vax legislator and conspiracy enthusiast.
He would turn the state into one large dumpster fire. The smoke and odor from that fire would turn this state into one giant Superfund site.
Will Grudz have Tobian Doeden come speak to his breakfast group? Be warned! He will need his own table. He will be all elbows.
A really nice, well-funded tent, manned by nincompoops, with no roots, flipped upside down and abandoned.
Remind you of anything??
Looks like a resounding rejection of a Neo-Nazi and his Storm Troopers.