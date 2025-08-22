Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Update: Protect, Trust, and Honor

Protect, Trust, and Honor

By Rep. Dusty Johnson

August 22, 2025

Dakotafest showcases the best of South Dakota agriculture. I joined our senators and the South Dakota Farm Bureau to discuss the Farm Bill, conservation programs, agricultural research, and the need to protect American farmland from being purchased by China and other adversaries. Farm security is national security, and it is vital that the U.S. works to secure our agricultural land from the Chinese Communist Party and affiliated groups.

I’m continuing to fight for policies that will protect and support South Dakota producers.

Johnson visits with attendees at Dakotafest

Members of Congress should not be trading individual stocks. Let’s be clear—insider trading is already illegal and there are former members of Congress sitting in prison today, including one following insider trading convictions. I still believe it looks lousy for a member to trade individual stocks as they cast votes that impact the market. My bill, the TRUST in Congress Act, would ban representatives from this practice and I am pushing Speaker Johnson to put this bill on the floor.

Johnson joins KOTA to discuss the TRUST in Congress Act. Click here or the image above to watch.

As the Department of Defense winds down the Vietnam-era Veteran Commemorative Pinning program, I’m working to recognize as many veterans as possible. This week, I honored 41 veterans in Rapid City and 14 in Mitchell. These brave men and women answered their country’s call to serve, and we owe them our gratitude. I’m planning more of these important events across South Dakota. If you or someone you know served in the Vietnam era, fill out my nomination form here so we can thank even more veterans for their service.

Johnson honors Vietnam-era veterans for their service (from left to right: Marc Bernard, Jim Kirwan, Jim Anderson, Rep. Johnson)

