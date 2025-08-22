Northern Plains News: Former staffers start SDPB Alumni to assist South Dakota Public Broadcasting

Former staffers start SDPB Alumni to assist South Dakota Public Broadcasting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Former staff members of South Dakota Public Broadcasting have started an alumni group to assist the network and its Friends organization in the wake of federal funding cuts.

The group has four mandates: 1. Give money to SDPB to fund programming and operations; 2. Ask others to donate funds to SDPB and Friends; 3. Advocate for SDPB in various forums; and 4. Reconnect with former colleagues.

“In light of the recent federal budget cuts, a couple of us who are former staff members decided we needed to help SDPB,” said Dr. Michael Marek, one of the group’s founders. “Many of us got our professional starts at SDPB. We are proud of the work we did for the citizens of South Dakota and want to support the great work SDPB continues to do in enhancing the lives of South Dakotans.”

For example, beginning in 1969, Marek has worked at SDPB or Friends as a student, an intern, a journalist, and a fundraiser. SDPB stations have served South Dakota with educational and public radio since 1922, educational and public television since 1961, and SDPB online programs and educational content almost since the advent of the internet.

The “SDPB Alumni” Facebook page, which anyone can find and follow, will share information about the network, funding, the long-term educational and public service provided by public broadcasting to South Dakota, and how the public can best support SDPB in a positive manner during this challenging time and into the future.

“We view the SDPB Alumni as a ‘force multiplier,’” said Ryan Howlett, Friends of South Dakota Public Broadcasting CEO. “These alumni have particular insight into the importance of SDPB and public broadcasting. They have also contributed or are contributing to the network’s missions of serving the cultural, educational, and informational needs of South Dakotans for as long as 60 years.”

The group will operate under the guidance of the Friends of SDPB. The alumni group is open to all current and former SDPB staff, board members, and others who have contributed to the success of the network. There is also a public-facing Facebook page that SDPB supporters can join.

For more information, interview requests, or to join the SDPB Alumni group, contact Todd Epp at [email protected] or 605.351.5021.

