SDGOP at it again; blasts out poll intimating Rhoden has no support for Governor

After one day of selling votes to those who feel the need to buy a faux sense of support, the SDGOP‘s straw poll seems to have garnered little for the organization except scorn.

So far, the party has declined to release the actual number of dollar votes it has sold, but at the same time they’re releasing information in which they seem to claim that current Governor Larry Rhoden has no support in the race.

It’s a weird flex against the Governor, given they’ve already set their bridges aflame with Senator Rounds, attacking him on social media and reportedly asking him for money just a few hours later. (Hint: they walked away empty-handed).

The fake straw poll was also a bit of a shot at Congressman Dusty Johnson, not that he’s too concerned. Since anybody willing to spend a dollar on his Gubernatorial race is going to give it directly to him at his fundraiser next week in Sioux Falls, instead of giving one dime to the party. (Which by some estimates could bring in excess of half a million dollars in one setting.)

What was I saying about scorn? Commenters overwhelmingly dunked on the party over the whole thing.

At this point, I’m not sure that they can do anything right.

If I were to offer any advice, I would start with suggesting Chairman and 32-year Democrat Jim Eschenbaum quit pooping on the party’s top office holders, and for the SDGOP to start acting like a competent organization.

Like they used to be before this crew got put in charge.