If you thought Marty Jackley just had a big fundraiser, you should check out this one.
When serious campaigns are out fundraising, they’re not taking tips at Pizza Ranch. And how many sponsors were willing to put their name on the Toby Doeden fundraiser? If you were polydactyl, you could get it on one hand. Those are the events with the 2% and 4% candidates.
Congressman Dusty Johnson, in his race for Governor, is hosting a fundraiser this next week in Sioux Falls. In fact, the list is so long that they had to go to 2 pages just to list the people who want to be hosts/co-hosts:
That’s a big list. Especially of the people coming forward to be hosts. If you count all these names the list is about 285. And I’m told they have people who aren’t on this list and lower level donors such as the key donors and attendees who have already signed up and are not listed, which brings the number of hosts closer to 325.
It sounds like it’s going to be one heck of an event, well worth attending. And if you can’t make it, you can also send a donation into Dusty here.
8 thoughts on “Dusty for Governor holding massive fundraiser in Sioux Falls next Tuesday with roughly 325 hosts & key donors”
Now that’s the momentum and community support I expect from Dusty’s team.
Just in, the guy who took massive corporate donations in DC but is ‘totally not elitist’ is holding a giant fundraiser in the ballroom of a Hilton with the political elite as hosts. More at 7.
But seriously, this is why Rhoden needs to run. He’s the only one not falling over himself to be Governor 10 entire months before the election. He’d have my vote.
That’s not really correct. Dusty has always had one of the highest ratios of South Dakota donations of anyone in the delegation.
https://dakotawarcollege.com/dusty-johnson-raises-over-1-million-in-first-quarter/. 80% in his first quarter this year. I know some quarters it has ran around 90%
In his last cycle alone, less than 1% of Dusty’s fundraising came from small dollar donors (less than 200$). He took more than 80 different corporate donations and tons from PACs.
I like Dusty better than someone like Hansen, but lets not pretend he hasn’t been stocking his warchest with money from DC and high dollar donors.
Interesting reason to vote for someone. Not going to consider him capitulating to the insanest extremists? Not going to consider him stabbing a bunch of senators in the back on his pipeline handling? Just, it seems like he doesn’t want to be governor, so he has my vote for governor? That’s the attitude that got this group of extremist idiots elected in the first place.
Rhoden shows zero leadership. Tony does a little of the work while he runs around the state pretending. Tell me why we want him to run?
South dakota has to start taxing political advertising!!
Shh.. no they don’t.