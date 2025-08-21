Dusty for Governor holding massive fundraiser in Sioux Falls next Tuesday with roughly 325 hosts & key donors

If you thought Marty Jackley just had a big fundraiser, you should check out this one.

When serious campaigns are out fundraising, they’re not taking tips at Pizza Ranch. And how many sponsors were willing to put their name on the Toby Doeden fundraiser? If you were polydactyl, you could get it on one hand. Those are the events with the 2% and 4% candidates.

Congressman Dusty Johnson, in his race for Governor, is hosting a fundraiser this next week in Sioux Falls. In fact, the list is so long that they had to go to 2 pages just to list the people who want to be hosts/co-hosts:

That’s a big list. Especially of the people coming forward to be hosts. If you count all these names the list is about 285. And I’m told they have people who aren’t on this list and lower level donors such as the key donors and attendees who have already signed up and are not listed, which brings the number of hosts closer to 325.

It sounds like it’s going to be one heck of an event, well worth attending. And if you can’t make it, you can also send a donation into Dusty here.