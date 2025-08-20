SDDP August 2025 FEC: $60.3k raised, $59.7k spent, $58.6k cash on hand

It is pretty easy to do better than the South Dakota Republican Party nowadays, especially during a period when they raised zero dollars.

South Dakota Democrats managed to outdo them by over $60,000 during the month of July, according to the August 2025 FEC report that was just filed:

2025augfec_sddp by Pat Powers

The hard numbers are $60,370.04 raised against $59,680.46 spent. It’s a high burn rate, but they also have an office, paid employees, and put close to 1000 butts in seats for a major fundraising event.

Considering that, coming out positive is doing pretty good.

$58,603.68 cash on hand when it’s all said and done.