Governor’s Resilience and Infrastructure Task Force Convenes

PIERRE, S.D. – Yesterday, the Governor’s Resilience and Infrastructure Task Force (GRIT) convened for an initial meeting to work through specific goals and duties in their mission to keep South Dakota strong, safe, and free.

“South Dakota is preparing a more resilient state for the future, and this initial GRIT meeting was an important step,” said Lt. Governor Tony Venhuizen, Chairman of GRIT. “Thank you to the task force members for engaging in a productive discussion. Our proactive leadership will help keep our communities safe for generations to come.”

The GRIT task force, which was established by Governor Larry Rhoden earlier this summer, serves as a strategic advisory body to develop policy recommendations, assess risks and vulnerabilities, and support long-term planning and investment in critical infrastructure systems across our state.

Members of GRIT include:

Tony Venhuizen, Lieutenant Governor;

Mark Morrell, Adjutant General of South Dakota;

Bob Perry, Secretary of the Department of Public Safety;

Joel Jundt, Secretary of the Department of Transportation;

Mark Wixon, Commissioner of the Bureau of Information and Technology;

Andy Bruels, Financial and Technical Assistance Director, Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources;

Rick Miller, Protective Security Advisor, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA);

John Jorgensen, VP Chief Security Officer, Black Hills Energy;

Steve Kolbeck, Director of Business Affairs and State Relations, Xcel Energy;

Mark Hoffman, Chief Operations Officer, East River Electric;

Mark Cotter, Public Works Director, City of Sioux Falls;

Greg Powell, Engineer, Brosz Engineering;

Jake Vandewater, Communications VP Engineering, Operations, and IT, SDN Communications;

Mike Nelson, Lead Client Solutions Executive for the Public Sector, FirstNet;

Paul Niedringhaus, Director, South Dakota Fusion Center;

Ashley Podhradsky, Vice President of Research and Economic Development, Dakota State University; and

Randy Hoover, Professor and Assistant Department Head for Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, SD School of Mines and Technology.

Additional stakeholders will be brought in to assist the GRIT task force’s efforts through work groups, which will continue to meet informally going forward. These working groups include telecommunications, energy, water and wastewater, transportation, policy and framework development, and federal coordination.

“I’m honored to serve on this task force. Moreover, I’m highly encouraged,” said Adjutant General Mark Morrell, GRIT Vice Chair. “These highly accomplished leaders are serving the needs of all South Dakotans through prudent planning, resourcing, and problem solving. Together, we will ensure the resilience of the infrastructure that we and our families rely on every day.”

This task force supports President Trump’s Executive Order 14239, “Achieving Efficiency Through State and Local Preparedness,” which empowers state and local governments to play a more active role in national resilience and preparedness.

Due to the sensitive and secure nature of GRIT, these meetings are not public; however, information that will not inhibit public safety will be shared when appropriate.

