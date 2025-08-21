Attorney General Jackley Praises State Supreme Court for Upholding State Appeal in Drug Testing Case

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley praises the South Dakota Supreme Court for reversing a circuit court ruling dismissing drug possession charges based on the defendant’s argument that it took the State Health Lab too long to complete drug testing.

A Minnehaha County Circuit Court had granted a motion to dismiss 2024 charges of possession of a controlled drug or substance and possession of drug paraphernalia against Aidan Bradshaw. The defendant argued that it took nearly seven months for the testing to be conducted by the State Health Lab. The state appealed the dismissal.

In its decision the Supreme Court noted that while there was a delay in testing, the substance had been submitted immediately for testing after the arrest and that the prosecution was not at fault for the delay.

“It was unfortunate that there was a delay in obtaining the test results in this case,” said Attorney General Jackley. “I will continue to work with the State Health Lab to encourage them to do their work in a timely manner so that prosecutions may proceed on schedule.”

The Attorney General’s Office represented the state on the appeal to the Supreme Court. The decision can be found here: https://ujs.sd.gov/media/4qujbrpd/30809.pdf

-30-