Well, that turned out ok for an experiment turning the DWC button into a shirt.

@SoDakCampaigns

Working on my “experiment” just to see how the product looks, and I have to say it didn’t turn out bad at all. I only ruined 1 decal/shirt in the testing phase working on my heat press, and I managed not to burn the house down.

Not that I want to go back into screen printing and doing t-shirts myself, but it seems to work sufficiently well for very, very small projects.

8 thoughts on “Well, that turned out ok for an experiment turning the DWC button into a shirt.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *