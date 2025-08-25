Mother of Four, Carrie Sanderson, Announces Run as Republican for South Dakota House, District 25

Mother of Four, Carrie Sanderson, Announces Run as Republican for South Dakota House of Representatives, District 25

Attorney, business owner, and lifelong South Dakotan pledges to put families and community first in Pierre.

Flandreau, S.D. — August 25, 2025 — Carrie Sanderson, a wife, mother, attorney, and small business owner from Flandreau, has announced her candidacy as a Republican for the South Dakota House of Representatives in District 25.

With more than 15 years of service to South Dakota communities, Sanderson has worked as a federal prosecutor, civil litigator, and public health leader. She is now the owner of Good Stewards Consulting, where she helps nonprofits and organizations across the state find solutions to community-based challenges, from food security and childcare to workforce development and access to justice.

Sanderson’s campaign will focus on supporting safe communities, strengthening the workforce in rural and tribal communities, and ensuring families in rural South Dakota have the resources they need to succeed.

“My life’s work has been about strengthening communities,” said Sanderson. “Strong families build strong communities, and I’ve seen firsthand how local leadership can make a real difference in people’s daily lives. I’m running to ensure that families in District 25 and across South Dakota have the resources and opportunities they need to thrive.”

Rooted in faith, family, and service, Sanderson has built her career on integrity, accountability, and collaboration. Her work has connected her with leaders, families, and organizations across the state, giving her a deep understanding of both the opportunities and challenges facing South Dakota.

“I am proud to call District 25 home,” Sanderson said. “My husband farms the same land his family has worked for five generations, and together with our daughters, we are invested in building a safer, brighter future right here. I am ready to bring that same commitment to Pierre.”

—

About Carrie Sanderson

Carrie Sanderson lives in Flandreau with her husband, Jared, and their four daughters. She has dedicated her career to serving South Dakotans through law, public health, and nonprofit leadership. Sanderson is running as a Republican for the South Dakota House of Representatives, District 25, to put families and communities first.