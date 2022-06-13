Guest Column: Tim Goodwin recaps the District 30 election, and discusses recount plans.

Recap of the District 30 election, and what lies ahead

by Rep. Tim Goodwin

Greetings! Well, the Primary Election for the legislature has come and gone. Seems like a long time ago already. In District 30, the House of Representatives race, the unofficial results were as follows:

Dennis Krull 2535 votes for 27%

Trish Ladner 2133 votes for 25%

Patrick Bauman 2033 votes for 23%

Lisa Gennaro 1309 votes for 15%

Gerald Herrick 660 votes for 8%.

Congratulations to Representative Elect Dennis Krull and Representative Trish Ladner on winning your House seats!

In District 30, Senate race, the unofficial results are:

Julie Frye-Mueller 2848 votes for 50%

Timothy R. Goodwin 2802 votes for 50%.

So, there you have it. Everyone is asking if I am going to request a recount. The closeness of the race is within the recount window. Soooo….Yes. I am going to request a recount.

My layman’s understanding is the Secretary of State validates the election on Tuesday, June 14th. After that I have 3 days to ask for a recount. I plan on submitting my recount request paperwork on Wednesday, June 15th. From there, the Secretary of State, Steve Barnett, coordinates the recount with the 3 county seats in Rapid City, Custer, and Hot Springs. I am asking for the recounts not to be done simultaneously like they have in the past. My understanding is if there are multiple counties, I can ask to do the recount sequentially and not all at the same time. No dates are obviously set yet, but my estimation would be the last week of June.

We have Special Session about the impeachment trial June 21 and 22. Even though the House has already impeached the Attorney General, we are required to be there for the two-day Special Session. So, it looks like we will gavel in on the 21st and gavel out on June 22, or what is called “sine and die.” I wrote an article about sine die a couple of years ago. You can look up all my articles at my internet page. Just search timrgoodwin.com then click on “blog”.

The next possible conflict is the Republican Convention in Watertown, of which Marcia and I are delegates. Those dates are June 23 through 25.

The other question everyone is asking after, “Are you going to request a recount?” is, “Do you think you will win?” My answer is that I am cautiously optimistic. Yes, I know some election details that are very much in my favor. Until then…

To the citizens of South Dakota and to the men and women in uniform, in honor of all who served, in respectful memory of all who fell, and in great appreciation to those who serve today, Thank You, for giving me the opportunity to represent you.

Tim R. Goodwin, District 30 Representative and candidate for Senate

[email protected]