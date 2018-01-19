Guest Post: Jolene Loetscher and the far-left’s non-inclusive march

Jolene Loetscher and the far-left’s non-inclusive march

– Dave Roetman, Minnehaha County GOP

On Saturday morning, many will gather in Sioux Falls for what is billed as a “Women’s March.” But don’t be fooled! This march doesn’t represent diversity of opinions of all women. Instead, it is a rally for far-left organizations like pro-abortion groups such as NARAL, Planned Parenthood and the South Dakota Democratic Party.

The event will also feature a keynote speech by liberal democrat mayoral candidate Jolene Loetscher

These are the same organizations who fought against recent tax breaks for working class families and stabilizing the Affordable Care Act.

“The Minnehaha County Republican Party supports and respects the rights of women,” said Karon Gubbrud, “The idea that this event represents the beliefs of all women is laughable.”

In 2017, conservative groups such as the Alpha Center wanted to participate in the event, but were denied access by the organizing committee.

“It is apparent that the organizers and Jolene aren’t willing to welcome a diversity of opinions,” said Dave Roetman, Minnehaha County GOP chair. “The rights of women shouldn’t be the partisan issue Democrats have made it become. It’s really disappointing.”

On Saturday as liberals rally to attack elected officials and advance their pro-abortion agenda, the Minnehaha Republican Party encourages all to pray for unity as well as our elected officials, those serving in the military, first responders, and the less fortunate.

