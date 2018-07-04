4 Replies to “Happy Independence Day from Senator John Thune”

  1. Anonymous

    Given everything that is going on these days it is ironic Sen Thune is wishing a Happy 4th of July from Russia.

  2. enquirer

    america’s liberty is a benefit for all of mankind. the only people finding it ironic to press forward the business of international peace probably never thought twice about all of the congressional democrats’ junkets to fidel castro’s island prison of cuba.

    1. Jaa Dee

      What are you hoping “glorious leader” gives Putin? Kim got what he wanted, maybe Putin will order trump to withdraw from NATO and the U.N……

