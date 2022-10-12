Hard-right legislators call for special session on food tax. How much of it would Taffy skip this time?

Apparently there is a call for a special session from some of those involved in the Freedom Caucus, because they don’t have anything better to do than to send out speculative press releases:

A small group of eight Republicans are calling for a special session ahead of the Nov. 8 election to get lawmakers to vote on repealing the state sales tax on groceries. The announcement Tuesday, headed by Phil Jensen (R-Rapid City), follows Gov. Kristi Noem’s public support of repealing the tax. Noem made the announcement during the last week of September, saying that if reelected, she would push legislators to repeal the tax during the 2023 session. and.. The other seven lawmakers who are calling for the special session include: Senator-elect Tom Pischke (R-Dell Rapids), Sen. Julie Frye-Muller (R-Rapid City), Rep. Taffy Howard (R-Rapid City), Rep. Tony Randolph (R-Rapid City), Rep. Kevin Jensen (R-Canton), Rep. Steve Haugaard (R-Sioux Falls) and Rep. Arron Aylward (R-Harrisburg).

Read that here.

Outgoing State Rep. Taffy Howard is part of this group? That means the big question to ask is whether Taffy would skip 14% of the votes as she did during the main run of the legislature this year, or if she’d skip all of it like she did during the special session on impeachment?

Or since there’s no way the Governor, Senate, or likely even the House is going to call a special session before the election, we can all wait until January when there’s a better chance of everyone showing up to vote on it.