Apparently there is a call for a special session from some of those involved in the Freedom Caucus, because they don’t have anything better to do than to send out speculative press releases:
A small group of eight Republicans are calling for a special session ahead of the Nov. 8 election to get lawmakers to vote on repealing the state sales tax on groceries.
The announcement Tuesday, headed by Phil Jensen (R-Rapid City), follows Gov. Kristi Noem’s public support of repealing the tax. Noem made the announcement during the last week of September, saying that if reelected, she would push legislators to repeal the tax during the 2023 session.
and..
The other seven lawmakers who are calling for the special session include: Senator-elect Tom Pischke (R-Dell Rapids), Sen. Julie Frye-Muller (R-Rapid City), Rep. Taffy Howard (R-Rapid City), Rep. Tony Randolph (R-Rapid City), Rep. Kevin Jensen (R-Canton), Rep. Steve Haugaard (R-Sioux Falls) and Rep. Arron Aylward (R-Harrisburg).
Outgoing State Rep. Taffy Howard is part of this group? That means the big question to ask is whether Taffy would skip 14% of the votes as she did during the main run of the legislature this year, or if she’d skip all of it like she did during the special session on impeachment?
Or since there’s no way the Governor, Senate, or likely even the House is going to call a special session before the election, we can all wait until January when there’s a better chance of everyone showing up to vote on it.
9 thoughts on “Hard-right legislators call for special session on food tax. How much of it would Taffy skip this time?”
Further reinforcing that Noems promise to repeal the grocery tax is nothing more than an election ploy. I can smell the desperation.
They maybe are calling her bluff
the list of supporters is its own argument against doing the special session. i guess if you can’t be first to call for the tax removal, be first to say “others are just making campaign promises, whereas i am ready to do it.” does an empty call for a session beat an election year promise? ehhh – no.
Put up or shut up. Noem is going to look weak(er) after Smith seconds the call for a session and she tucks her tail.
that there is a handy list of people to kick out of the Republican caucus
How many ‘NO’s’ in a row will PP let me get away with here is the only question!!!
No No No No No No No 🙃
So, this list of “Hard-right legislators” is at best 3rd in line to call for repealing the sales tax on food, Democrats over the years being first and now the desperate Ms. Noem. After all those years of Republikan refusal to even let it out of committee, it’s still not gonna get anywhere, unfortunately.
$56,000 for one day of a Special Session an $52,000 for each subsequent day.
how about an emergency session to keep the sales tax on food and use it to fund school meal programs, hmm??
I can see that getting public support.